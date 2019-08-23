Dem prez candidate admits Dems want recession

Critics of President Trump have been expressing hope that the nation's economy will move into a recession.

Now that trend has been noticed by a Democrat.

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney the Washington Free Beacon reported, is wondering about why "some Democrats are cheering on a recession."

"It feels like some Democrats are cheering on a recession because they want to stick it to Trump," Delaney said. "I don't want a recession because I don't want these workers in here to face a recession, but I worry that Trump's policies are bringing one on."

Delaney continued: "You just get a sense – like my position is very clear, which is I hope a recession doesn't happen. I believe Trump's economic policies are fraudulent, right? He gave us a sugar high with spending and tax cuts. He didn't make good investments and he got us in a trade war, so I believe that's going to end very badly and it's going to be something the next president has to deal with."

But he said, "I think it's just very important that we be clear as a party that we don't want a recession."

WND reported entertainer Bill Maher has been advocating for a recession in the United States in recent months.

The Nation reported he said: "I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point. And by the way, I’m hoping for it. I think one [way] you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it's either root for a recession or you lose your democracy."

The Media Research Center's Newsbusters noted establishment media is continuing "to promote economic pessimism."

"Despite 3.7 percent (near record-low) unemployment, wage gains, confident consumers and growing economy, liberal journalists obsessed over recession every single day of June and July," the report said. "More recently, at least one journalist openly sided with left-wing comedian Bill Maher who wants a recession to get rid of President Donald Trump. NBC’s Richard Engel chimed in 'Short-term pain might be better than long-term destruction of the constitution,' after Maher said 'I really do' want a recession."

Many experts believe there is no imminent significant threat of recession, which is considered to be two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns, "We've got to be careful because we can talk ourselves into a recession."

Newsbusters said the media's "hatred for Trump and his policies was evident as they blamed him for creating conditions that could cause a recession."

"MSNBC's Chris Hayes called Trump 'hellbent' on causing one, while Business Insider wrote that 'economists" feared the same thing. Another time, an economic analyst on 'Morning Joe' accused Trump of being 'on the verge of taking the ball and throwing it into the grandstand'" rather than scoring a touchdown.

The research cites a long list of headlines and comments.

The Telegraph of London asked "how a U.S. recession could kick Donald Trump out of the White House." A Bloomberg headline said "Markets Are Acting like a Recession Is Unavoidable." And MarketWatch cited a recession forecast from a professor with a "perfect track record" for such prognostications.

"Perhaps a downturn to drive him out of office was exactly what the liberal press were hoping for?" Newsbusters reported. "Recession talk was like a form of Chinese water torture, with each day at least one more story filled with fear, panic or predictions of a looming recession. Drip. Drip. Drip."

There occasionally were references to the "still strong" jobs market or a comment that the stock market had its "best June in decades."

But those were the anomalies, the report said.

Those who contradict the prevailing narrative were "getting little notice."

"The liberal media's bearish coverage was further evidence of the difference between economic news under Trump or another Republican, compared to Democratic President Barack Obama. Media were on the lookout for 'recovery' throughout Obama's tenure following the financial crisis and recession. Under Trump, liberal news outlets hyped bad news, ignored or minimized good news. The Media Research Center also found disparate economic coverage under Clinton and Bush administrations," the report said.

Newsbusters documented the doom-saying for each day of June and July.

For example, on June 1, a San Francisco Chronicle headline said "Recession ahead? Reliable warning light is blinking 'yes.'"

CNBC, Fortune, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times and Forbes also indulged in the pessimism.

Forbes proclaimed "Recent economic news has pointed toward higher recession risks."

Then there was the Washington Post's threat that the recession wasn't immediate but was "out there somewhere."

Yahoo said "40% of Americans Think Recession Has 'Already Begun.'"

MarketWatch reported this week that while July's retail sales were strong and the economy was expanding, it was "despite a worsening trade spat with China."

The report revealed sales were up at internet stores, department stores, restaurants and electronics outlets.

But it said the economy faces "mounting hurdles," and the "saving grace" is a healthy labor market.