DiGenova: IG found all 4 FISA warrants illegal

Horowitz investigating Obama administration's spy program

WND News Services
Published August 29, 2019 at 9:49am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Justice Department inspector general has determined all four Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants against onetime Trump campaign aide Carter Page were illegally obtained, attorney Joe diGenova said this week.

In an investigation that began last year, Inspector General Michael Horowitz examined the Justice Department's and FBI's compliance with legal requirements as well as policies and procedures in applications filed with the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court related to Page as part of a larger counterintelligence inquiry into President Trump's campaign.

Back in May, diGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said the three FISA warrant extensions against Page were illegally obtained, adding "the only question now is whether or not the first FISA was illegally obtained."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
