Dog orders porn ... Owner stuck with bill

(Charlotte Observer) The trouble started with a slip of the paw — a mistake of obscene proportions.
Last month, Thomas Barnes found himself stuck with a $70 bill from DirectTV after he said his bichon frise dog, Marino, jumped on his bed and stepped on the remote control, accidentally ordering the Hustler channel by pay-per-view.
When the smut popped up on screen, Barnes said he called the satellite TV company within minutes, explaining the mistake and getting assurances that all would be corrected.
Advertisement - story continues below