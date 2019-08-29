SECTIONS
Dorian prompts state of emergency in Florida

Heavy rains expected in Bahamas, Florida, southeast U.S. by weekend

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2019 at 9:48pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Hurricane Dorian is moving through the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rains to the Bahamas, Florida and the southeast U.S. by this coming weekend, the National Weather Service said, urging people in its potential path to start preparing.

Dorian is currently sustaining winds at about 80 miles per hour and is moving northwest at 13 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said. Forecasters have warned the Category 1 hurricane could grow in strength to a major Category 3 storm before potential Florida landfall.

