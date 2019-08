(Fox News) Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 130 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced Friday night.

The NHC statement said the storm’s change in intensity was detected by hurricane hunter aircraft, The news raised fears that Dorian could become the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida’s east coast in nearly 30 years.

As of 8:30 p.m. ET, Dorian was about 400 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and 575 miles east of West Palm Beach. It was moving west-northwest at 10 mph.