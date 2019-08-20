Dow falls 170, snaps 3-day winning streak

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday, paring some of the strong gains from the previous session.

The 30-stock index traded 167 points lower, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Home Depot helped keep losses in check. Shares of the home improvement retailer rose 4.4% on better-than-expected earnings. However, Home Depot warned tariffs could hit consumer spending and cut its full-year revenue outlook.

