(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Wednesday as the energy sector got a lift from higher oil prices, but sentiment was kept in check with a key part of the U.S. yield curve inverting even further, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 258.20 points higher, or 1% at 26,036.10. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% to 2,887.94 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to end the day at 7,856.88. Chevron and Exxon Mobil contributed to the Dow’s gains, rising 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.