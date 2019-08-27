SECTIONS
Eddie Murphy to host 'SNL' for 1st time in 35 years

Was previously asked to play Bill Cosby in anniversary special

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2019 at 10:48pm
(CBS NEWS) -- It's been 35 years since Eddie Murphy screamed, "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!" But on December 21, the comedian will return to host "Saturday Night Live" once again, SNL announced Monday on Twitter.

The SNL alum last hosted an episode of the show in 1984. Murphy returned with other former cast members for the show's 40th anniversary episode in 2015, but his short performance was underwhelming to many, and he later explained to the Washington Post why he did not reprise any of his past characters.

Murphy said he was asked to play Bill Cosby in the anniversary special — something he wasn't comfortable doing. Murphy has in the past spoken about Cosby's distaste for him and his comedy, and at that time, Cosby was battling sexual assault allegations for which he was later convicted.

Read the full story ›

Recently Posted

