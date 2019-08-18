SECTIONS
Epstein bought small women’s panties in jail

'Why wouldn't the purchase raise eyebrows under the circumstances?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2019 at 2:58pm
(MIAMI HERALD) — A decade ago, during a brief stint in Palm Beach County Jail, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made an odd purchase at the facility’s store: two pairs of small women’s panties, size 5.

It was just one of thousands of dollars of purchases made by the disgraced financier while in jail after pleading guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for sex, according to a purchase log. (His top purchase was single-serve cups of coffee, of which he bought more than 800 in 13 months.) But the panties raise questions about why a childless male inmate, accused of sexually abusing girls as young as 14, would be allowed to buy female undergarments so small that they wouldn’t fit an average-sized adult woman.

