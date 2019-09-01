SECTIONS
Education Front Page Money
Print

Expert: 25% of colleges will 'fail' in next 20 years

'It's going to be brutal across American higher education'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2019 at 11:55pm
Print

(CBS News) For the first time in 185 years, there will be no fall semester at Green Mountain College in western Vermont. The college, which closed this year, isn't alone: Southern Vermont College, the College of St. Joseph, and Atlantic Union College, among others, have shuttered their doors, too.

The schools fell victim to trends in higher education – trends that lead one expert to believe that more schools will soon follow.

"I think 25% of schools will fail in the next two decades," said Michael Horn, who studies education at Harvard University. "They're going to close, they're going to merge, some will declare some form of bankruptcy to reinvent themselves. It's going to be brutal across American higher education."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Whirlpool glass stovetops turn on by themselves
Pence: 'The Bible stays' at VA hospital facing lawsuit
Harvard wealthier than more than 1/2 of world's countries
Expert: 25% of colleges will 'fail' in next 20 years
Musk, Ma: biggest problem world faces is population collapse
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×