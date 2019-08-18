Experts warn of looming Islamic violence

Explaining “ISIS 1.0 may be over, but ISIS 2.0 and 3.0 are still to come,” experts on a panel convened by Christian Solidarity International are warning of looming Islamic violence, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Professor Habib Malik of the Lebanese American University in Byblos made the comment on a panel that also included John Eibner of Christian Solidarity International and Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali, formerly Anglican Bishop of both Raiwind, Pakistan, and Rochester, England.

The panel was held in conjunction with the U.S. State Department’s 2nd Annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom.

Malik identified the principal cause of the Middle East’s “freedom deficit” as “the living tradition of the violent rejection of the other” within the region’s dominant religion, Islam.

He explained that under Islamic rule, non-Muslims have been subject to dhimmitude, a system of domination and control backed up by the threat of violent force. That’s why, he said, more violence is coming.

Eibner said Islamic extremism was not defeated when ISIS lost its territory in Syria last year.

For example, he said, the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka this year killed more than 200. Islamic extremism is also incarnated in two of the most powerful states in the Middle East, the Wahhabi Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

A war involving those powers would be catastrophic for religious liberty and other human rights in the region, he said.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.