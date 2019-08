(CNBC) — Facebook is planning to allow users to disconnect their account from their app and website history.

If users decide to clear that activity, Facebook won’t able to use it to target ads at them.

The feature comes as Facebook continues to grapple with its privacy practices and lawmakers’ scrutiny over how it uses personal data to display ads. But it probably won’t have much effect on Facebook’s business because it requires users to turn the feature on.

Read the full story ›