Feds: Illegals arrested in ICE raid stole Americans' identities

(Breitbart) Many of the illegal aliens arrested this month in the largest single-state raid by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Mississippi stole the identities of dead Americans to illegally work, federal prosecutors say.

In the first week of August, ICE agents conducted the largest workplace raid in more than a decade across five food processing plants in Mississippi, netting the arrests of 680 illegal aliens. That same day, however, ICE officials said they released about 300 of the illegal workers back into the U.S. on “humanitarian grounds.” More than 200 of the illegal workers had prior criminal records. The raids have already resulted in job fairs at some of the plants seeking to hire locals.

