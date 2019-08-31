Film: 'Why Don't We Murder More White People'

(IOTW Report) A bizarre and nakedly hateful film has aired at a public San Francisco museum over the past month.

The eleven-minute film, which has been removed from YouTube by its creator, contained profiles of several individuals speaking about their dislike for White Americans and their perceived grievances against them.

A description of the film described it as “an examination of whiteness, its unassailable immortality, and how it permeates our daily lives.” The project’s description seems to ask why violence against white people isn’t being ‘normalized.’

