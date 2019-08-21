SECTIONS
Faith Front Page U.S.
Print

Filmmaker: Why ‘Overcomer’ is now relevant

New Christian movie arriving Friday

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 21, 2019 at 9:28am
Print

(Fox) The makers of several faith-based films and the star of “War Room” have another movie coming out this week geared toward the next generation.

“Overcomer,” which is family-friendly, is hitting the big screen Friday with a mix of hope, humor and heart as the sixth film co-written by the Kenrick brothers.

Director Alex and his brother, Stephen Kendrick, who is one of the producers, and Priscilla Shirer, an actress and Bible teacher, sat down with “Fox & Friends” Tuesday to discuss the new flick.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Graham to advise Barr on release of ‘collusion’ docs
Crowd control plans triggered by Area 51 events
Dems now raising campaign money in Mexico
Biden ‘remembers’ Kennedy assassinations in ’70s’
U.S. fencer punished for kneeling on podium
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×