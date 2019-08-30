SECTIONS
First Amendment group asks Ocasio-Cortez to unblock users

Practice 'unconstitutional, and we are writing in the hope of dissuading you from engaging in it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2019 at 11:18pm
(Reuters) The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University said on Thursday it asked Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to unblock any Twitter users she has barred on the basis of their political views.

The practice “is unconstitutional, and we are writing in the hope of dissuading you from engaging in it,” the institute wrote to Ocasio-Cortez, a first-term congresswoman from New York who has gained a national spotlight for her championing of progressive views.

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter that “less than 20 accounts are blocked” out of more than 5.2 million followers and “0 are my constituents.”

