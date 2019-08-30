SECTIONS
Fox anchor: 'Yes,' media could talk us into 'recession'

'An incredible responsibility to seek the truth and not write the narrative'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 30, 2019 at 3:43pm
(Newsbusters) As recession headlines and stories proliferate, Fox News MediaBuzz anchor Howard Kurtz had an important question for anchor Maria Bartiromo: could negative media talk damage the U.S. economy?

“Do the media have the power, even if they were so inclined for dastardly political reasons, to crash the economy?” Kurtz asked Bartiromo on Aug. 25.

Her answer was yes. She argued that the media could impact consumers and their spending decisions and that could harm the economy and said, “Yes, you can actually have the media talking us into a recession.”

