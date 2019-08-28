SECTIONS
Google engineer 'steals self-driving-car trade secrets'

DOJ considers flight risk, asks for $2 million bond

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2019 at 8:37pm
(CNBC) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed a criminal indictment against ex-Google engineer Anthony Levandowski Tuesday.

The DOJ announced 33 charges of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets at a news conference in San Jose, California, alleging Levandowski took confidential information from Google to Uber.

Levandowski had worked at Google’s self-driving car project which later became known as Waymo. But according to the indictment, he left in 2016 to launch his own self-driving truck company that was later acquired by Uber.

