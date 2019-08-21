Graham to advise Barr on release of ‘collusion’ docs

(Washington Examiner) Sen. Lindsey Graham said he plans to meet with Attorney General William Barr this week to discuss how to maximize the impact of documents relevant to the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

The South Carolina Republican, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that Americans deserve to know as much as possible about the operations of their government.

“I’m going to meet the attorney general this week to talk to him about how best to tell the story,” Graham said. “I don’t want people to conjecture as to what happened. I want you to read it.”

