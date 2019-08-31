Gun store hilariously circumvents Facebook's anti-firearm policy

(Western Journal) It’s no secret that Facebook isn’t the biggest fan of firearms.

The company has a ban on advertisements that contain pictures or even mentions of guns, forcing anyone who wants to run an ad dealing with firearms to either break CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s rules, or get creative.

And we’re definitely glad that Oklahoma-based Murf’s Guns decided to take the latter approach with a video posted to Facebook on Friday.

The gun store’s video, which was also posted to YouTube, reiterates that Facebook doesn’t allow any advertisements with guns.

And it is comedy gold.

