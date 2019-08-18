Guttersnipes at the gates

(TOWNHALL) – You’ve got to admire Israel. When people who want to destroy their country try to enter their borders, they turn them back. Rather than do the same, the political left in this country celebrate those people. No matter where they are in the world, progressives have one objective: destroy.

People don’t volunteer to have something they love to be “fundamentally transformed,” and fundamental transformation of the country and the world is exactly what progressives ultimately want. And they’re willing to do anything to get there.

When it was announced that Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were going to travel to Israel I remember thinking it was odd. I not only wasn’t sure why Israel would let in people who despise their citizens and want to wipe it off the map, but why would half the Gang of Four want to go there in the first place? Of course, the answer was simple – they want propaganda.

