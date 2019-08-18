SECTIONS
High-tech toilets detect ‘inappropriate sexual activity’

Violent-movement sensors open doors, sound alarms, spray users with water jets

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2019 at 11:43pm
(London Independent) A Welsh seaside town aims to put people off having sex in its new public toilets by including features to disturb those in the act.

Porthcawl’s anti-sex toilets would spray occupants with water and sound an alarm.

Violent movement sensors will automatically open the doors and sound high-pitched alarms, with fine water jets soaking the interior of the units.

Weight-sensitive floors would ensure that only one user could be in a cubicle at a time, to safeguard against “inappropriate sexual activity and vandalism”.

Read the full story ›

Recently Posted

