It’s not every day that a Hollywood superstar dares to challenge the left-leaning political stance of colleagues in the film and TV industry, but today is one of those days.

Veteran actor Jon Voight, whose credits include some of the biggest titles of al time, including “Midnight Cowboy,” “Deliverance,” “Enemy of the State” and “24” has released a video blasting the left for its “hate,” which he compared to “venom,” noting those who fiercely oppose President Trump have “No words of God, no words of love, but a radical emotion of hate.”

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Voight spoke calmly into the camera to state:

“This is not peace. This is not love. This is hate among the radical left. No amount of book smart will show the given policy of what truth stands for. Truth is a powerful emotion. Love … is what we should be voting for.

“And I must say that we — the Republican Party — have voted for renewal, for a place of safety, a community where all can have peace,” Voight continued. “But this is war among the left. They have hate. It’s like a venom. No words of God, no words of love, but a radical emotion of hate.

“I’ve said this many times and I’m saying it again. From the deep truths of my heart and soul, President Trump is a man of truths, love and justice for the American people and also for the people of a sacred place, Israel. Not only does he love our country, the United States of America, but he has a love for the people of all nations.

“Let us pray for peace. Let us pray for this country that President Trump will take on four more years of his strength, devotion, knowledge of truths. And all that doubt and have extreme anger toward President Trump, may they be shown differently, that President Trump is the greatest president of this century.

“Let us take a stand for liberty and justice for all. God bless.”

Jon Voight’s message of peace and love. pic.twitter.com/XHQTjtqsBx — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) August 18, 2019

There are both positive and negative reactions to Voight’s message, including:

Thank you, Jon. Your willingness to speak truth at this moment in time is nothing short of a legacy that will have implications for decades to come. Thank you.

Thank you, Jon. In your video, it’s so obvious that you’re speaking from the heart. I agree with what you said about the hate coming from the radical left & the love coming from the Republicans. Let’s pray it helps awaken the Dems.

Why we love you Jon. A great message, well spoken. The left’s hate is the same hate of the Muslim Brotherhood. They are equal partners in the hate of America & everything that Freedom & Liberty stands for. They want to ban words & Free Speech.

It is horrible to see an average actor parade his descent into dementia like this.

You drank the Kool-Aid. Poor thing.

