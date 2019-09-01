SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

Hong Kong police use blue-dye to mark protesters for arrest

Thousands rally despite ban on demonstrations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2019 at 8:44pm
Print

(INSIDER) As flashpoints erupt between protesters and police in Hong Kong, water cannons filled with blue dye are being turned on the protesters.

Hong Kong citizens were out en masse protesting for the thirteenth week in a row on Saturday, despite a police ban on rallying. The protests were sparked in June by a proposed extradition bill by mainland China.

There were flashpoints between the police and protesters on Saturday, with the police deploying tear gas and water cannons, while protesters threw bricks and molotov cocktails, setting fire to barricades.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×