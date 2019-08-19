SECTIONS
Front Page Money Politics World
Print

Hong Kong protesters flood streets

And Beijing issues increasingly stark warnings

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2019 at 9:53am
Print

(AFP) A sea of democracy activists flooded the streets of Hong Kong Sunday under torrential rains in a peaceful demonstration to city leaders that their movement still draws wide public support, despite mounting violence and increasingly stark warnings from Beijing.

Hundreds of thousands of umbrella-carrying protesters poured across the heart of Hong Kong island, defying both the downpour and a police order not to march from a park where they had gathered earlier for a rally.

Weeks of demonstrations have plunged the financial hub into crisis, with images of masked, black-clad protesters engulfed by tear gas during street battles against riot police stunning a city once renowned for its stability.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hong Kong protesters flood streets
Now Biden remembers things that didn’t happen
State senator fundraises off mock Trump assassination photos
Senator: Horowitz report to be ugly for DOJ
Bikini model quits socials after ‘real’ body criticism
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×