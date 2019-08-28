How 'woke' comedian slyly subverts 'choice'

The left is reeling from comedian Dave Chappelle's new Netflix stand-up special, aptly titled "Sticks and Stones."

On one subject after another, Chappelle lures the generally clueless live audience into thinking he shares its progressive sentiments, then yanks the hook before the fish understand they've been had.

Watching from a distance, however, many leftist critics got the message, and they don't like it at all. They realize the African American Chappelle, America's most popular comedian, may have left their movement in ruins. Some sample headlines:

"You Can Definitely Skip Dave Chappelle's New Netflix Special 'Sticks and Stones.'"

"Dave Chappelle's Provocations Have Turned Predictable."

"Dave Chappelle Says All the Wrong Things in His New Special 'Sticks and Stones.'"

What troubles these critics is that they know they are supposed to like Chappelle. He is supposed to be one of them. Some grasp at straws to reassure themselves he still is.

"There are progressive thoughts here too," writes one female critic. "Chappelle favors legalized abortion and women being the ones in charge of the decision," she notes, before adding uncomfortably, "although there's a footnote that will keep you from feeling too proud of it."

It's more than a footnote, sister. It's the thesis.

Again, Chappelle dangles the lure. "I don't care what your religious beliefs are or anything," he begins. "If you have a d–-, you need to shut the f–- up on this one, seriously." The mixed-race Atlanta audience cheers enthusiastically.

"This is theirs, the right to choose is their unequivocal right," he continues, parroting their ritual cant.

"Not only do I believe they have the right to choose, I believe that they shouldn't have to consult anybody, except for a physician, about how they exercise that right."

The audience applauds in relief. After 45 minutes of being challenged on every one of their wonderfully woke sentiments, Chappelle has returned to the fold.

Then Chappelle proves again he is not one of the sheep. "Gentlemen, that is fair. And ladies, to be fair to us, I also believe that if you decide to have the baby, a man should not have to pay."

He's not finished: "That's fair. If you can kill this motherf–-er, I can at least abandon them. It's my money, my choice. And if I'm wrong, then perhaps we're wrong. Think that sh– out for yourselves."

The vulgarity may seem excessive, but for Chappelle to make his point, it is almost essential. Vulgarity is the lingua franca of the young left, especially on the comedy circuit.

Chappelle is savvy enough to know that he cannot afford to sound, in the words of another female critic, like "that one uncle you pray you don't wind up next to on Thanksgiving."

On the subject of abortion, Chappelle doesn't sound like that uncle at all. Or does he? Into this seeming kumbaya moment, Chappelle slyly introduces the "k" word as in "kill."

His line, "If you can kill this motherf–-er, I can at least abandon them," succinctly exposes the warring hypocrisies of the "choice" debate and turns the whole feminist movement on its head.

After all, "It's my money, my choice. And if I'm wrong, then perhaps we're wrong."

Finally, Chappelle appeals to the audience's vestigial grasp on logic, "Think that sh– out for yourselves."

Think it out indeed.