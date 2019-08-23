SECTIONS
Front Page Politics U.S.
Print

HuffPo, former reporter sued for defamation over Kavanaugh article

Story claimed man arrange purchase of drugs that killed RFK's son

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2019 at 5:40pm
Print

(Gateway Pundit) The Huffington Post and their former reporter Ashley Feinberg are being sued for defamation by a man that they claimed was responsible for the death of Robert F. Kennedy’s son David in an article about Brett Kavanaugh.

In an article headlined “Former Student: Brett Kavanaugh’s Prep School Party Scene Was A ‘Free-For-All,” Feinberg, who now writes for Slate, wrote of David Kennedy’s overdose death that “two students — David’s brother Doug, and his friend Derrick Evans — had helped score the coke.” The article has now been scrubbed of that part of the story.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







CNN hires disgraced former FBI head Andrew McCabe
Dad responds to Alyssa Milano on abortion
HuffPo, former reporter sued for defamation over Kavanaugh article
NBC News report: 'Heterosexuality is just not working'
Repeated signals coming to Earth from another galaxy
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×