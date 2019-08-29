SECTIONS
Faith U.S. World
Print

Hundreds of attacks on churches documented

Christian charity warns actions could escalate into civil unrest

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2019 at 9:53am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Two decades after a landmark agreement aimed at easing sectarian and political tensions in Northern Ireland, a report finds churches and other places of worship are subject to frequent attacks.

CARE, a United Kingdom-based Christian charity, documented 445 "crimes recorded as criminal damage to religious buildings, churchyards or cemeteries in Northern Ireland" since 2016. Most of the incidents occurred in Belfast, the capital, but episodes of violence were scattered across Northern Ireland. The incidents ranged from arson to graffiti and affected both Protestant and Catholic churches. The report did not address what motivations might have led to the violence.

Nina Shea, director of the religious freedom center at the Hudson Institute, warned that frequent church attacks could escalate into civil unrest if not addressed by authorities.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hundreds of attacks on churches documented
DiGenova: IG found all 4 FISA warrants illegal
DHS bars 'rude' Dems from border facilities
Trump outraged over 'totally false' report
Smollett team: 'Every iota' of hate-crime attack claim is true
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×