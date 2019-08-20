Iconic leftist scolds Dem senators for ‘really bad move’

Harvard professor Laurence Tribe is scolding a handful of Democratic senators who threatened the justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The threat was that if the justices didn’t rule the way the Democrats want, they might work to stack the court with additional justices.

They said the high court needed to “heal” itself, or else.

Now Tribe, who’s known for his far-left leanings, is calling a brief filed by Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Mazie Hirono, Richard Blumenthal, Richard Durbin and Kirsten Gillibrand inappropriate and stupid, BizPacReview reported.

“I agree the Court should drop this case as moot and am usually a fan of @SenWhitehouse but I think this brief was inappropriately — and stupidly— threatening. If anything is calculated to get the Court’s back up, it’s a brief like this. Really bad move.”

The case before the court is the latest dispute over New York’s ongoing campaign to restrict private access to guns.

The senators said: “The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it. Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.’ Particularly on the urgent issue of gun control, a nation desperately needs it to heal.”

WND reported this week Washington watchdog Judicial Watch reacted to the brief by submitting a complaint with the bar association of Rhode Island because Whitehouse filed the brief while on inactive status as a lawyer.

The senators warned: “From October Term 2005 through October Term 2017, this court issued 78 5-4 (or 5-3) opinions in which justices appointed by Republican presidents provided all five votes in the majority,” they wrote.

“In 73 of these 5-4 decisions, the cases concerned interests important to the big funders, corporate influencers, and political base of the Republican Party.”

Along with Whitehouse being on inactive status, Judicial Watch said the brief “was unbecoming of the legal profession as it is nothing more than an attack on the federal judiciary and an open threat to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Whitehouse also “violated the Rhode Island Rules of Professional Conduct by attacking the federal judiciary and openly threatening the U.S. Supreme Court,” Judicial Watch said.

“Senator Whitehouse’s assertion, without basis, that the court does not rule on the merits of cases but rather on partisan beliefs undermines confidence in the legal system. It is one thing for a politician to make such a claim on the campaign trail, it is another for a lawyer to make such a charge as part of a legal proceeding.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, earlier told his Democratic colleagues in the Senate to quit bullying the justices on the Supreme Court.

“They are talking about making the court more liberal,” charged Graham.