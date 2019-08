(DAILY MAIL) -- North Korea has miniaturised nuclear warheads and made them small enough to fit on ballistic missiles, Japan believes.

Tokyo defence chiefs warn in a new white paper that North Korea's military activities pose a 'serious and imminent threat'.

In last year's report Japan said it was 'possible' that North Korea had achieved miniaturisation, but Tokyo now appears to have upgraded its assessment, according to Japanese newspaper Yomiuri.

