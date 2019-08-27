Is 'lurking' Hillary about to jump into 2020 race?

Two-time loser Hillary Clinton says she isn't running for president in 2020, but she just announced a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee at her Washington, D.C., mansion with tickets as high as $50,000, and establishment choice Joe Biden isn't inspiring confidence at the moment.

American Thinker columnist Richard K. Davis also noted that a couple of weekends ago she was at the de Rothschilds estate on Martha's Vineyard to celebrate Bill's birthday with an "A-list cast of characters, including many Democratic party stalwarts."

And recently Clinton, 71, and daughter Chelsea announced they were publishing a book in October about "gutsy women."

While even a former aide has vowed to "ankle dive at the door" to stop her from running, "the doddering campaign" of Joe Biden could implode, meaning the establishment will need a replacement, Davis reasoned.

He noted that New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin is convinced that Clinton -- who is five years younger than Biden -- wants a third go-round.

In a July 2018 column, Goodwin wrote that Biden has never been a viable candidate, and doubters "should recall the line about pols who get the presidential itch: There are only two cures — election or death."

"Besides, the third time could be the charm," he said.

A former Hillary Clinton campaign strategist, Adrienne Elrod, reacted to Goodwin's column at the time, dismissing the rumors of another run as a "pipe dream."

"It's silly. It's a pipe dream. I mean, look, she's made it very clear that after this last run she's done," Elrod, who served as Clinton's strategic communications director, told Hill TV's Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball on "Rising." "It's time for new faces to come in."

But Elrod also said in the June 2018 interview that the party had a "very deep bench of strong candidates."

Earlier this month, Greta van Susteren, the former Fox News host and current host of "Full Court Press" on Gray Television, took into account that no strong front-runner had emerged when she tweeted that Clinton shouldn't be counted out.

"Here is my WILD guess (and I have NO inside information..this is just a wild guess looking at the political landscape and following politics for years): Hillary Clinton gets into the race between now and Dem Convention," she wrote Aug. 2.

In a February tweet, Van Susteren suggested Clinton "could jump in towards the end if all the other D's have split up so many of the D votes."

'She'll run again'

Author and columnist H.A. Goodman wrote in June that he believes Clinton will run again and raise even more funds than the $1.2 billion she amassed in 2016.

He pointed to a May 1 interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in which she expressed her belief that the Russians cheated her of a chance at the White House and are still rooting for Trump.

Goodman argued Democrats can't approach the "outrageous fundraising total" of 2016 with any other candidate, and "if they don’t win Florida and at least one major state in the Rust Belt, the Democratic Party has no chance of defeating President Trump."

"In addition, once Clinton makes the case that only she can outspend and beat Trump, the shock (among Democrats) of another Clinton run at the White House will be overshadowed by the prospect of a Trump reelection."

Goodman pointed out that Clinton is younger than Biden, who also has lost numerous elections.

"In terms of political clout, only Clinton is capable of surpassing the 20% support threshold held by Bernie Sanders and Biden, especially with the reverence afforded to the former nominee by CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and most media," he wrote.

In a CNN piece in May 2019 titled "Hillary Clinton is OUT of the 2020 race. (Or is she?)," New York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman was quoted saying she spoke to someone close with Clinton who said the former secretary of state "wasn't trying to be emphatic and close the door on running" when she spoke to a local reporter.

Goodman concluded: "She'll run again, but when she'll announce is the big question."