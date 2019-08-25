SECTIONS
Israel hits Iranian force in Syria to stop 'killer drones'

'The aggression is ongoing and air defences are confronting hostile targets and are downing most of them'

Published August 24, 2019 at 9:50pm
(Reuters) Israeli aircraft on Saturday struck Iranian forces near Damascus that had been planning to launch "killer drones" at targets in Israel, an Israeli military spokesman said.

"The strike targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias which were preparing to advance attack plans targeting sites in Israel from within Syria over the last number of days," the military said in a statement.

The elite Quds Force is the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters the forces on Thursday had been preparing to launch "killer drones" armed with explosives at northern Israel.

