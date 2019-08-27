Judgment Day for prof who wants to 'kill all' Christians

Apparently, officials at an Iowa community college aren't comfortable with a professor threatening to "clock" President Trump with a baseball bat and "bury" evangelical Christians "deep in the ground."

Jeff Klinzman, who taught English at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, wrote he wants to "stop evangelical Christians" and "[k]ill them all and bury them deep in the ground."

"It's not pretty, and I'm not proud," he wrote, "but seeing what evangelical Christians are doing to this country and its people fills me with rage, and a desire to exact revenge."

Boasting of being a part of the often-violent, far-left group "antifa," he responded to President Trump describing antifa in a tweet as, "Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting … people over the heads with baseball bats."

Klinzman reacted on Twitter, "Yeah, I know who I'd clock with a bat ..."

Now, according to Washington Examiner, he resigned after the college decided to "remove him from the classroom."

Lori Sundberg, the college's president, explained the decision had "nothing to do with the substance of his views or his right to express them."

"Rather, our decision is based solely on our commitment to fostering a safe learning environment for our students, faculty and staff," she said.

Robby Soave, an associate editor for the libertarian publication, Reason, backed Klinzman, saying the decision was "another example of campuses prioritizing nebulous safety concerns over free speech."

He argue that neither Klinzman's "support for antifa nor his stated interest in hitting someone (implied to be Trump) with a bat represents any actual threat."

WND reported earlier this month when Klinzman affirmed he is part of the antifa movement.