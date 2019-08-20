Jury awards anti-Planned Parenthood whistleblower $3 million

A jury in Arizona has awarded a former Planned Parenthood director $3 million in a lawsuit prompted by her wrongful termination.

Mayra Rodriguez was fired in 2017 after she revealed to authorities “high complication rates for one doctor, illegal conduct of the doctor, falsification of affidavits and patient records, incomplete abortions” and the failure “to report a minor who had an adult partner.”

Rodriguez, who had Planned Parenthood director for 17 years, ran three abortion business sites in Arizona.

Abby Johnson, the former Planned Parenthood director featured in the hit movie “Unplanned,” said Rodriguez came to her and her group And Then There Were None “with her incredible story.”

Both had been honored as Employee of the Year.

“I felt solidarity with her, having gone through a similar situation when I worked for Planned Parenthood. Standing with her through the trial and rejoicing in the ultimate victory has been amazing,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s organization has helped more than 525 abortion workers leave the industry.

Rodriguez said she hopes her case “is a lesson to other workers that shows them that the truth will prevail.”

“I also hope my case is a lesson to employers who abuse their power: Sometimes the underdog wins and justice will be done,” she said.

Rodriguez’s attorney, Tim Casey of Phoenix, had left the damage amount up to the jury.

Rodriguez said the most hurtful things said in court were the deceptions by women she had considered friends and Planned Parenthood executives calling her a “liar” due to her illegal immigration status.

“Planned Parenthood publicly states they want to help and stand up for immigrants, that they care about these women, but it’s not true. They shamed me for my immigration status,” said Rodriguez.