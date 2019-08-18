Kamala proposes 'red flag' to take guns from 'racists'

(The Blaze) Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) has taken the concept of “red flag” gun confiscation laws a step further with a proposal to take guns away from white nationalists who might commit a hate crime.

According to a policy proposal on her campaign website Wednesday, Harris said she would work to “combat and disarm violent hate” from white supremacists by pushing for legislation to give courts the ability to issue “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Orders” to take away the guns of “a suspected terrorist or individual who may imminently perpetrate a hate crime.”