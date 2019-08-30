SECTIONS
Diversions
Print

Kayaker chased by 360-pound gator

'I just paddled'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2019 at 8:12pm
Print

(Associated Press) A Georgia kayaker says he could only think of paddling faster after realizing he wasn’t alone in a pond.

Bo Storey told WRDW-TV , “I just paddled and paddled. ...” on Monday to get away from a 10-foot, 360 pound (163.29 kilogram) alligator that got as close as 5 feet (1.52 meters) from the back of his kayak.

News outlets report Richmond County deputies received a call from Storey saying he was being chased by the behemoth. Storey was practicing for a bass fishing tournament.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
Women-only rape-relief shelter vandalized by trans activists
Surgeon general: 'This ain't your mother's marijuana'
$200K police car goes up in flames
Kayaker chased by 360-pound gator
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×