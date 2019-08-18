Knight$ to the re$cue

When you hear anything about the “Knights of Columbus,” what do you think? If you’ve even heard of the group, you probably think of the Catholic Church and a do-good organization. That’s most likely what the average Catholic thinks, whether or not they have anything to do with the group.

The Knights of Columbus has long history, founded in 1882 by Fr. Michael J. McGivney in Connecticut. From that dedicated beginning, it has grown to a world-wide, multi-billion-dollar charitable organization.

For most people, the Knights are there when charity is needed, when there is a crisis and people need help. For the most part, politics doesn’t enter the picture (at least openly), but their most recent move has raised the ugly head of political influence and many Catholics who care are upset, to say the least.

Almost not surprisingly, the issue is immigration and the lure of “free” Washington money.

The group recently held its 137th Supreme Convention in Minnesota and it was announced that the group will be committing hundreds of thousands of dollars to help “refugees” in the various refugee camps in every U.S. border state. According to a report by Church Militant, that would include Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

According to Supreme Knight Carl Anderson, the migrant initiative is “not a political statement. This is a statement of principle.” He said the group will initially commit $250,000 for humanitarian aid and will expand it as needed.

Anderson emphasized they aim to help people in need, and this is an extension of their support for refugees across the world.

That’s where the disagreement arises. Not everyone agrees the move is not political. They say using the word “refugee” is incorrect because the people crowding the U.S. southern border are attempting to enter the country illegally. They say the majority of those people are “economic migrants,” NOT refugees.

According to the report, the 1951 Geneva Convention defines a “refugee” as “someone who is unable or unwilling to return to their country of origin owing to a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion.”

A “migrant” is defined as a person whose primary motivation in moving (migrating) is economic and covers all cases where the decision to move is taken freely for “personal convenience” and without any external pressures.

There is no argument there may be refugees among the thousands in the many caravans moving toward the United States, but the majority of people are economic migrants. The National Conference of State Legislatures has noted that “Economic hardship has driven migration from Central America.”

Like it or not, “money” underlies any controversy concerning these migrating people, the U.S. government, and the Catholic Church. While the Knights of Columbus has jumped in with both feet to support the illegal migrants with money, so has the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) – a group, by the way, which has repeatedly criticized the administration’s migrant policies. It would not be a stretch to say the bishops disagree with everything the Trump administration has done regarding the illegal migrants … except … for the money!

Ever since 1975, the feds have poured millions of dollars to the USCCB for migrant and refugee services. The amount has increased every year, so by 2016 nearly 39 percent of the USCCB budget came from American taxpayers – nearly $96 million. It continues to increase.

Now that the Knights have signed on to supporting the same federal refugee programs, it raises the question of where the political dollar influence ends and real charitable work begins.

Another Catholic charity that has fallen into the abyss of accepting federal money is Catholic Charities U.S.A. It’s reported that 65 percent of its annual $2.3 billion annual budget comes from the federal government. Is it any wonder people are skeptical?

The leftist political swing of many in the Church has caused alarm among rank-and-file Catholics, who feel their opinions are ignored by the hierarchy.

The scandals plaguing the Church and the clergy haven’t helped a sense of skepticism among average Catholics who are trying to follow the precepts of their religion, but at the same time see the changes in religious practice and the political activism on the part of many of their leaders – locally, regionally and right up to the Vatican. The level of the discontent is clearly seen in the skepticism about the actions (and non-actions) of Pope Francis.

Slowly but surely, their discontent is being reflected in local parishes. Mass attendance has dropped drastically in parishes across the country and many people have simply stopped donating financially to their churches.

Catholics look at what they can see and are saying “Enough is enough.” Their reasoning is if the hierarchy won’t listen to the rank-and-file, their donations will stop. It’s the only recourse they have.

The problem is that as long as the feds continue to dump taxpayer dollars into Catholic charity organizations, the loss of individual donations won’t make a major difference.

But ultimately, the negative effect can’t be avoided and it’s bound to damage the bottom line, that being a thriving, active Catholic Church in the United States.

