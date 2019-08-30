Kurdish bookseller gets 3 months in prison for selling Bible

(Jerusalem Post) The Iranian Guardian Council has sentenced Kurdish Bookseller Mostafa Rahimi to three months in prison on charges of selling copies of the Bible in his bookstore, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

Rahimi was first arrested in June, but was granted bail until his sentence was finalized by the judiciary council.

He was arrested once again in early August, to serve out his sentence in Bokan prison.

Iran is well-known for passing down prison sentences for those not observing religious laws and those who protest against the government and religious entities related to Iran. bible

