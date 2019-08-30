SECTIONS
Faith World
Print

Kurdish bookseller gets 3 months in prison for selling Bible

Iran well-known for jail sentences for those not observing religious laws

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2019 at 11:43pm
Print

(Jerusalem Post) The Iranian Guardian Council has sentenced Kurdish Bookseller Mostafa Rahimi to three months in prison on charges of selling copies of the Bible in his bookstore, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

Rahimi was first arrested in June, but was granted bail until his sentence was finalized by the judiciary council.

He was arrested once again in early August, to serve out his sentence in Bokan prison.

Iran is well-known for passing down prison sentences for those not observing religious laws and those who protest against the government and religious entities related to Iran. bible

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Counterfeit-stamped gold found in JPMorgan vaults
Kurdish bookseller gets 3 months in prison for selling Bible
Thief's car stolen while he robbed store across street
Alex Trebek done with chemotherapy
New study finds there is no 'gay gene'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×