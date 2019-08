(FOX NEWS) -- Larry King has called time on his marriage to his wife, Shawn King, after 22 years.

TMZ reported that the former CNN host, 85, filed the divorce documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. King's attorney confirmed the news to People magazine. A rep for King did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The couple, who wed in 1997, have two sons, 20-year-old Chance and 19-year-old Cannon.

