Magnitude 6.3 quake off Oregon coast

(Zero Hedge) We haven’t seen this sort of seismic activity on the west coast in a very long time. Last month, two monster earthquakes in southern California were followed by thousands upon thousands of aftershocks, and the shaking still hasn’t stopped. Scientists tell us that the San Andreas fault is “locked and loaded” and that it could potentially “unzip all at once” without any warning at all. But meanwhile, another ominous threat is looming farther north.

As you will see below, more than 4,500 earthquakes have rattled the Cascadia Subduction Zone over the last two weeks, and that includes a magnitude 6.3 quake that struck off the coast of Oregon on Thursday. The following comes from the official USGS website…