Making 'gunlike hand gesture' is crime

(PJMedia) Remember the case of a 7-year-old Maryland boy who ate his pop tart into the shape of a gun? He was suspended for two days because he apparently upset some of his classmates.

The kid's parents sued and the case was eventually settled. The boy was suspended for two days, but at least he wasn't charged with a crime. Unfortunately, 64-year-old Stephen Kirchner wasn't so lucky.

A Pennsylvania court ruled that Kirchner could be charged with "disorderly conduct" for the crime of pretending his hand was a gun and pointing the "gun" at his neighbor. Another neighbor saw the gesture and became frightened enough to call 911.

