Male runner who lost for 3 years switches to transgender

(Gateway Pundit) After losing in men’s cross country races for the first three years of his running career in college, Jonathan Eastwood who now goes by ‘June’ is a biological male who decided to compete this year in an NCAA Division 1 women’s race as a ‘transgender.’

Eastwood is a senior at the University of Montana and for the first three years of college he never won a national title or even qualified for a national meet.

June Eastwood will be competing against women on Saturday in Cheney, Washington and based on his run times, he’s going to crush records set by his female competitors.

