Many Americans say Trump, Biden, Bernie too old to be president

(STUDY FINDS) -- BALTIMORE — Many polls have pointed to a general election featuring President Trump facing off against Joe Biden in 2020, but would the country be better off with a younger president? According to a survey conducted by StudyFinds.org, 72 years old is the average age at which Americans think a presidential candidate is too old to run for office.

This means that Americans may believe that the top candidates for presidency, including Donald Trump, who is 73, are simply too old to lead the nation. In fact, the top three Democratic candidates for president according to most poll — Joe Biden (76), Bernie Sanders (77), and Elizabeth Warren (70) — would all take the record for oldest president at the time of inauguration, which was set by Trump. At the time of his inauguration, Donald Trump was 70.6 years old.

Of the 300 adult Americans surveyed, 20% thought that by the retirement age of 65, candidates should hang up the political hat. And half believed that presidential candidates over 72 were too old.

