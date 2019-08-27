SECTIONS
Medical marijuana coming to K-12 schools?

1 state may allow use in non-smoking form

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2019 at 1:30pm
(AP) — California schools may soon allow parents to administer medical marijuana to their children on K-12 campuses.

The California Assembly approved a bill Monday that lets school boards decide whether parents can administer medical marijuana on school campuses. It would allow the use of marijuana in non-smoking form.

Current law prevents marijuana on school campuses, meaning children who use medical cannabis to treat seizures have to go off campus to get their medication. Supporters of the bill say that’s a dangerous and onerous requirement.

