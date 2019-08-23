SECTIONS
Front Page Politics U.S.
Print

Mexican citizen guilty of voter fraud in 5 U.S. elections

California man testified he is Trump fan and Republican donor

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2019 at 7:58pm
Print

(Sacramento Bee) A jury on Friday found a Sacramento man guilty on all counts in a case charging him with being a Mexican citizen who assumed an American’s identity and voted in five federal elections.

Gustavo Araujo Lerma, who has insisted he is an American-born man named Hiram Enrique Velez, was found guilty on all seven counts by a jury in federal court in Sacramento.

Lerma showed no emotion as the verdict was read by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez, and family members declined to comment afterward.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×