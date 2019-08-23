Mexican citizen guilty of voter fraud in 5 U.S. elections

(Sacramento Bee) A jury on Friday found a Sacramento man guilty on all counts in a case charging him with being a Mexican citizen who assumed an American’s identity and voted in five federal elections.

Gustavo Araujo Lerma, who has insisted he is an American-born man named Hiram Enrique Velez, was found guilty on all seven counts by a jury in federal court in Sacramento.

Lerma showed no emotion as the verdict was read by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez, and family members declined to comment afterward.

