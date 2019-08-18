SECTIONS
Mexico busing migrants awaiting asylum trials to southern border

Government says move provides safer alternative

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2019 at 11:39pm
(New York Post) Mexico is sending some of the 30,000 Central American migrants vying for asylum in the United States on 750-mile bus rides — all the way back to southern Mexico, officials said.

The “Remain in Mexico” program pushed by the Trump administration has forced thousands of asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait months to get their turn before a US immigration judge.

But the northern state of Tamaulipas, just across the Rio Grande from Texas, is one of Mexico’s most dangerous zones — and has little housing or services for the newcomers.

Recently Posted

