Miss Nevada banned from entering Ms. America over Trump support

(Summit News) Miss Nevada says she was banned from competing in the upcoming Ms. America beauty contest because of her refusal to hide her support for President Trump.

“I was officially disqualified from competing in the Ms. America pageant for 2019,” said Katie Jo Williams in an Instagram video. She says organizers told her she was “too political” to be involved.

Williams asked what she could do to resolve the issue, and was told the only recourse was to delete everything she had posted on social media.

