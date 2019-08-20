SECTIONS
Mitt Romney wants carbon tax in U.S.

Says climate change happening, humans contribute

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 20, 2019 at 3:44pm
Print

(AP) — SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he believes climate change is happening and human activity is a significant contributor.

During a speech at the conservative Sutherland Institute in Salt Lake City, the senator acknowledged that the position is rare among his fellow Republicans, but one that younger people seem to respond to more strongly than older conservatives.

“In some respects, (by speaking with newer conservatives), I’ll be able to make inroads with some of the young people coming along,” he said.

Read the full story ›

