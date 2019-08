(IPSWICH STAR) — An Ipswich woman who dumped 60 bags of rubbish outside her home has been prosecuted for using the wrong bin bags.

Lyndsey Webb, 34, was detained by police but eventually released without being convicted – although she was ordered to pay £50 to Ipswich Borough Council.

Webb was also given a six-month conditional discharge after appearing before magistrates on video from the police station.