Mueller accused of lying about ‘Russian agent’

The mysterious professor at the center of the origin of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, Josef Mifsud, was not a Russian agent as claimed in the Mueller Report, contends Mifsud’s attorneys.

Significantly, Mifsud worked for Western intelligence, said The Hill investigative reporter John Solomon after interviewing the Maltese-born professor’s attorneys.

John Solomon told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that attorney Stefan Rowe provided him with deposition evidence submitted to Congress showing his client was being directed by Western intelligence.

Mifsud “was being directed specifically, he was asked to connect George Papadopoulos to Russia, meaning it was an operation, some form of intelligence operation,” Solomon said.

“That was the lawyer’s own words for this. If that’s the case that means the flash point the started the whole investigation was in fact manufactured from the beginning.”

Papadopoulos is the former Trump campaign volunteer who says Mifsud told him in a meeting in London that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.

As WND reported, Papadopoulos says he’s eager to testify to the Senate about Mifsud, charging former FBI Director James Comey falsely claimed Mifsud was a Russian agent.

“Remember when Comey penned an op ed in the prestigious Washington Post and lied to both the American people and editors when he called Mifsud a Russian agent?” Papadopoulos asked in a tweet. “My testimony in front of the Senate should be interesting.”

Comey claimed in a May op-ed that Mifsud, who taught in London and Rome, was a Russian agent who sought to make a connection with the Trump campaign, noted the Gateway Pundit.

Comey wrote: “In April 2016, that adviser talked to a Russian agent in London, learned that the Russians had obtained ‘dirt’ on Hillary Clinton in the form of thousands of emails and that the Russians could assist the Trump campaign through the anonymous release of information damaging to Clinton.”

‘This is the guy who starts it all’

During former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in July, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, zeroed in on Mifsud in his questioning of Mueller.

The congressman pointed out that the FBI opened its investigation after Australian diplomat Alexander Downer reported to the bureau that he was told by Papadopoulos that “the Russians have dirt on Hillary Clinton.”

“What I’m wondering is, who told Papadopoulos?” the congressman asked Mueller. How did he find out?”

I can’t get into the evidentiary findings,” Mueller replied.

“Yes you can,” Jordan shot back. “You wrote about it. You gave us the answer. On page 192 of the report you tell us who told him: Josef Mifsud.”

Jordan described Mifsud as “the mysterious professor who lives in Rome and London, works and teaches at two universities.”

“This is the guy who told Papadopoulos. This is the guy who starts it all,” the Ohio Republican said.

“And when the FBI interviews him, he lies three times, and yet you don’t charge him with a crime.”

Jordan pointed out that Mueller charged several figures with making false statements, including one-time Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate, Rick Gates, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“But the guy who puts the whole country through this saga, starts it all – for three years we’ve live through this now – he lies, and you guys don’t charge him,” Jordan said. “And I’m curious as to why.”

Mueller replied: “Well, we can’t get into it, and it’s obvious, I think, that we can’t get into charging decisions.

Jordan, noting the FBI interviewed Mifsud in February, asked Mueller if Mifsud also lied to the special counsel team.

“I can’t get into that,” Mueller said.

Asked further whether or not Mueller himself interviewed Mifsud and if Mifsud is Western intelligence or Russian intelligence, the former special counsel’s answer was the same.

“A lot of things you can’t get into,” Jordan commented.